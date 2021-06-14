Jordana Brewster Stuns In Hot Yellow Pants, “I Put My Thang Down”

When not promoting the highly anticipated ninth Fast & Furious movie, F9, with co-star Vin Diesel (Dom), actress Jordana Brewster (Mia) knows how to have a good time. In between interviews with the press, Jordana stunned in a pair of bright yellow pants and struck a pose as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

She captioned the series with the Missy Elliott “Work It” lyric: “I put my thang down. Flip it and reverse it,” and added the hashtag #teamtuna.

When actor Matt Bomer (White Collar) saw it he replied with a series of bright yellow heart emojis. He wasn’t the only one! P.S. Those hot yellow pants are by Oscar de la Renta.

F9 will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, June 25.