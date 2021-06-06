Johnny Lowe’s Hot Young Girlfriend Wows In Tiny Bikinis

On this season of Celebrity Family Feud, 9-1-1: Lone Star star Rob Lowe brings his wife of 30 years, jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe and their two adult sons Matthew and Johnny to play against Empire star Terrence Howard and his family-like friends.

When not with his father on the set of 9-1-1: Lone Star (Johnny Lowe is a staff writer for the show), the 25-year-old Lowe spends time with his gorgeous bikini model girlfriend, Olivia Rodriguez. The handsome couple celebrated their one year anniversary together, and petite 5’6″ Olivia recently celebrated her 20th birthday.

When Olivia posted the anniversary photo above, she captioned it: “One year with you and I haven’t stopped smiling.”

The petite 5’6″ model is represented by Elite Models in Los Angeles.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.