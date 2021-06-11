Jessica Chastain Chops Off Hair, Stuns In Fiery Red Pageboy Bob, “OMG!”

Oscar nominated actress Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) is promoting her new biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which will be released in theaters in September 2021. (See trailer below). With that project completed (Jessica said it took 10 years!), the stunning red-haired beauty just got a completely new hairdo — see haircutting video below.

When Jessica’s fans saw the stunning Dutch boy cut, many dropped fire emojis and littered the comment section with “wow”s and “OMG”s.

Get ready to see a lot of Jessica: she’s starring in the upcoming action thriller The 355, and is currently filming the crime mystery The Good Nurse about a caregiver who was implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.