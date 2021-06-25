Jerry Seinfeld’s Hot Wife Stuns In Short Romper and Heels, “Check Out Those Leggggs!”

While legendary stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld is promoting his latest book, Is This Anything?, his gorgeous wife Jessica Seinfeld is helping to promoting the new business of friends. Wearing a chic short romper with dashing heels that emphasize her shapely legs, Mrs. Seinfeld reports the ensemble is her “new uniform.”

[Note: Jessica is wearing Rivet Utility rompers in both photos below.]

When Jessica’s fans and famous friends saw the photo, they flooded the comments with compliments mostly about her legs.

Former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin replied: “Check out those leggggs” and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hagarity wrote: “Are you kidding me with these legs? Wowza.”