Jason Aldean and Gorgeous Wife Brittany Rock Tight Fit Blue Suits, “Who Wore It Better?”

Country star Jason Aldean recently announced that he’s headed back on the road for his Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour, staring in Virginia Beach, Virginia on August 5 and ending in Tampa, Florida on October 30. Jason reports: “Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

When not on tour or in the studio, Jason spends time with his gorgeous fashion forward wife Brittany Aldean. Sometimes they even wear matching outfits as seen in the tight blue suit pic above. Jason’s suit received mixed reviews: “Not sure about this fit but you’re both gorgeous just the same!,” wrote one fan.

Another cleverly replied: “I feel like this is a ‘who wore it better’ thingy with blue. Brittney wins! No offense Jason 😜.”

Brittney puts the kids in matching outfits too!