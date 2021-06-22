Janelle Monae Smoking In Zipper Bikini with Diddy, “That Fit Is Fire”

When not on a movie set or making music in the studio, singer/actress Janelle Monae enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini. But when she shared the photo below, of her in a zipper bikini, smoking big fat cigars with Diddy, her fans went wild.

Choreographer D-Nice replied: “I didn’t even notice Puff in the pic until I read the caption. 😂😂 that swim fit is fire!”

Get ready to see more of Janelle: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the Knives Out 2 sequel with Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, among others.