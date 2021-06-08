Idris Elba’s Daughter Stuns In Tiny Tight Peek-a-Boo Crop-Top, Chain Belt

English actor Idris Elba is well known for his role as Heimdall in the big blockbuster Avengers and Thor movie franchises, and as String Bell on TV series The Wire, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the handsome 48-year-old star spends time with his gorgeous wife of two years, Sabrina Dhowre, and his two children including daughter Isan Elba. In the photo above: Sabrina is on the left; Isan on the right.

When Isan shared the gorgeous photos above, of her in a tiny stretched crop-top with buttons and a gold chain belt, she was showered in compliments by her followers. Swipe to see more views!

Fun facts: Isan, who is a college student at NYU, served as Miss Golden Globe Ambassador at 79th Annual Awards in 2019. Her mother is Idris’s first wife Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard.

Get ready to see more of Idris: he will appear next on the big screen in the highly anticipated 2021 film The Suicide Squad.