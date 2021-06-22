Goldie Hawn’s Adorable Granddaughter Looks Just Like Her, “Mini Goldie”

Legendary Hollywood movie Goldie Hawn is mother of actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, both of whom are parents. Oliver is the father of 7-year-old daughter Rio, who is modeling in the photos below. That MindUp pink t-shirt is to raise awareness and money for Mental Health Awareness.

When Goldie shared the photos, her fans couldn’t get over the resemblance. Many wrote: “mini Goldie” and “your twin!” and “She’s a doll!” among other sweet comments.

Get ready to see more of Oliver Hudson: he’s staring in the TV movie The Three of Us with Malin Akerman. It’s a comedy about adult children of divorce who support each other when they face divorce themselves. And soon Kate Hudson will start filming Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig.