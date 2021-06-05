French Open: Magda Linette Wows In Tiny Bikini Pics, “Tan Lines On Point”

Magda Linette is the 29-year-old Polish professional tennis player who has advanced to the third round at the 2021 French Open. The 2016 Olympian next faces No. 25 Ons Jabeur at the French Open on Saturday, June 5, at approximately 8:15 am ET.

When not on a court, Madga enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a stunning bikini as seen in the photo above which she captioned: “Missing Croatia and Croatian sunsets.”

She captioned the one-shoulder ruffle string bikini pic above: “Blessed.” Indeed.

Magda looks great in a one-piece, too. She used the hashtag #tanlinesonpoint for the pic above.