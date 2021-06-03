French Open: Elina Svitolina Wows In Tiny Bikinis, “Out of This World”

No. 6 WTA tennis player Elina Svitolina has a lot to celebrate. The 26-year-old Ukrainian pro just advanced to the second round of the 2021 French Open. And she just got engaged! Fellow tennis star Gaël Monfils, who also advanced to the second round at the 2021 French Open, proposed in April.

When not in a tennis skirt, Elina is often in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. As one fan wrote: “this is a stunning pic and that tattoo is just out of the world.”

While on a yacht in Portofino, Elina danced like “Hips Don’t Lie” singer Sharika!