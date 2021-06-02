Florence Pugh Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, Giant Platform Boots, ‘Black Widow’ Fans React

English actress Florence Pugh is best known for her role as Amy March in the movie Little Women, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. The 25-year-old Hollywood star is currently promoting her latest project, Black Widow, with co-star Scarlett Johansson.

For one of her busy press days, as seen below, the 25-year-old wore a modish checkered mini dress with what one fan called her “iconic boots.” Those giant black platform boots are by Giambattista Valli, btw.

Florence’s Black Widow co-stars approve of the look. Hailee Steinfeld left a fire emoji and Cynthia Ervio replied: “Gorgeous.” Florence’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray captioned the photo below: “Check mate.”

Florence will also play Yelena for the Marvel series Hawkeye. And she will appear next on the big screen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling set in the 1950s.