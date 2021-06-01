‘Eternals’ Star Gemma Chan Stuns In Ostrich Cocktail Dress, 22 Yards of Feathers!

Actress Gemma Chan is known for her roles on Captain Marvel (Minn-Erva), Transformers: The Last Knight (Quintessa), Crazy Rich Asians (Astrid Young Teo), and in the TV series Humans (Mia/Anita), among others. She’s currently promoting her role in the new animated Disney movie Raya and the Last Dragon with co-star Awkwafina, and her upcoming Marvel Studios movie Eternals with Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

When Gemma shared the photo above — wearing a strapless cocktail dress with ostrich feather embroidery by Oscar de la Renta — several of her fans replied “stunning” including filmmaker Bao Nguyen (Be Water) who added “Is it also strange it reminds me of the rice noodles in pho though?”

Oscar de la Renta reports that the 22 yards of white ostrich feathers were embroidered by four craftsmen in over 75 hours. P.S. Gemma’s pretty pink dress below is also by Oscar de la Renta.

Get ready to see more of Gemma: she stars in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Eternals with Angelina Jolie, expected in theaters in November 2021.