‘Escape Room 2’ Star Indya Moore Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Barely There Bikini

by in Culture | June 1, 2021

Escape Room2 Sony Pictures trailer

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (SONY Pictures trailer)

Model/actor Indya Moore is best known for her role as Angel Evangelista in the FX television series Pose. The transgender and non-binary actor was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

When not on a TV or movie set or promoting her new film Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (coming to theaters July 16, 2021 — see trailer below), the 26-year-old Bronx, New York native is flaunting gorgeous bikini pics as seen above and below. Indya is on the right in the selfies above.

