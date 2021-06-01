‘Escape Room 2’ Star Indya Moore Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Barely There Bikini

Model/actor Indya Moore is best known for her role as Angel Evangelista in the FX television series Pose. The transgender and non-binary actor was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

When not on a TV or movie set or promoting her new film Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (coming to theaters July 16, 2021 — see trailer below), the 26-year-old Bronx, New York native is flaunting gorgeous bikini pics as seen above and below. Indya is on the right in the selfies above.