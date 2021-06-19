Emily Osment Stuns In “Bombshell” Bra and Sheer High Slit Skirt, “Babetown”

As a child actress, Emily Osment is known for her roles on Disney’s Hannah Montana (Lilly) and in the Spy Kids movies (Gerti Giggles). Since then, the 29-year-old L.A. native (and younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment) has starred in adult comedy-drama series including Mom, Almost Family, and The Kominsky Method, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set or stage, Emily often models as seen in the stunning photo above. She’s wearing an embellished denim bra and long slit tulle skirt by designer Anamika Khanna, the first Indian woman to showcase her collection in the Paris Fashion Week.

When Emily shared all the photos above from a shoot with John Mark, her new co-star, actress Cinthy Acarmona saw them she replied: “Ok bombshell” and “Babetown.”

Emily and Cinthy are currently filming the upcoming Netflix series Pretty Smart.

Of course, Emily looks great in casual bikini tops too!