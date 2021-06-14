Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Sheer Silk Dress, Donatella Versace Says “WOW!”

When not modeling bikinis, 56-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled) continues to shock and awe her millions of followers on Instagram with posed photos as seen below.

When Elizabeth posted the gorgeous sheer dress pics above, she tagged Donatella Versace as the dress is vintage Versace. Gianni Versace’s sister Donatella replied: “WOW! Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful.”

Hurley famously wore a safety pin gown by Versace back in the 1990s when she was dating Hollywood movie star Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral).