Elisabeth Moss Chops Off Hair For 1992 Winona Ryder Look, “I Can’t Unsee This”

Actress Elisabeth Moss is known for her roles on The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men, and The West Wing, among others. When she posted the short hair-cut photos below, she explained that the new look is for a new project, Apple TV’s thriller The Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel. She captioned the pics: “Welcome to 1992 🖤.”

When the stylist who cut and colored Elisabeth’s hair, Tommy Buckett, re-posted the photos he wrote: “New hair for a new project. #winonaforever cut and color done by me.” Movie star Winona Ryder knew how to rock a dark pixie cut in 1992…see below.

Elisabeth’s fans and famous friends love the new look. When her Handmaid’s Tale co-star Amanda Brugel saw it, she replied: “We need to have a telephone conversation about this look. I can’t unsee this.” And comedian Chelsea Handler wrote: “Oh, I bet you needed that handmaiden hair gone.” Veteran hairstylist Sally Hershberger also applauded Tommy for his work.

Hair stylist Tommy Buckett also groomed Elisabeth as a blond for The Invisible Man premiere, see above. The Shining Girls will premiere in 2022.