‘Drugstore Cowboy’ Star Kelly Lynch, 62, Stuns In Bikinis in Hollywood Hills

Hollywood movie star Kelly Lynch is best known for her roles in films including Drugstore Cowboy with Matt Dillon, Road House with the late Patrick Swayze, and Cocktail with Tom Cruise, among others. She recently played the “Blonde” in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks with Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans.

When Kelly received her Covid vaccination, the leggy 62-year-old celebrated in the Hollywood Hills in a string bikini and performed a “happy dance” with an inflatable donut, and to the Beatle’s iconic song “Birthday” song.

Fun fact: Kelly is married to Mitch Glazer who has worked with both Murray and Coppola over the years (a writer on Scrooged, producer on Coppola’s Lost In Translation).