Dixie D’Amelio Stuns In Crop Top Blazer, Mini Skirt on Celebrity Family Feud

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, pop star dancer JoJo Siwa and her family go head-to-head against social media star Charli D’Amelio and her equally famous family members. As seen in the photo below, JoJo’s brother Jayden meets Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio at the buzzer with host Steve Harvey.

Jayden Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the televised Celebrity Family Feud event, 19-year-old Dixie rocks a black satin crop blazer with matching mini skirt with an impressive pair of combat boots. Dixie also look amazing in a tiny bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

When not performing on TikTok where she has more than 50 million followers, Dixie is either hosting her “Early Late Night Show” on YouTube, or releasing singles with HitCo Entertainment.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.