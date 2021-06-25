Dennis Rodman’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In High-Slit Dress, Carmen Electra Reacts

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is the father of 19-year-old professional soccer player Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit. She is the youngest player ever drafted in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history. Prior to launching her professional career, the 5’10” forward was ready to play for the Washington State University Cougars but didn’t get a chance to play a match in college as the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Trinity shared the gorgeous high-slit blue dress photo above, her father’s ex-wife Carmen Electra (m. 1998) replied: “Beautiful.”

Trinity also looks amazing in a bikini!

Trinity’s mother is Michelle Moyer Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s third wife (m. 2003), mother of his older son, 6’6″ DJ Rodman, who plays college basketball at Washington State. See cute family photos below.