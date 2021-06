On the third episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, host Zooey Deschanel and her singing sidekick Michael Bolton welcome actor Taye Diggs and Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett to the show. For the big televised event, Demi opts for a stunning orange mini dress.

The designer of that cool chromatic, faux leather one-shoulder orange-colored dress is by design label Elliatt. And Demi’s “Colorblock Grommet Flared-Heel Sandals” are by Kat Maconie.

The Celebrity Dating Game airs Mondays at 10 on NBC.