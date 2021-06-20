Dee Snider’s Daughter “Shy” on Celebrity Family Feud Has More Tattoos Than You Think

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his gorgeous wife Tammy and his three blond daughters (The Bradshaw Bunch) who plays against Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider and his family including his heavily tattooed and pierced daughter, New York fashion designer Cheyenne “Shy” Snider.

When not hanging out with the family, Shy is in New York City designing S&M-esque clothing and bags often with a horror movie theme.

In 2020, Shy got stuck in the country of Peru but as she tells it, the year wasn’t so bad: “I made mask bags and started painting on leather jackets. and got new boobs and my dream apartment.” And yes, those are spider cobweb tattoos in her ear and on her belly.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.