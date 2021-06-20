Dee Snider’s Hot Wife Suzette Stuns In Thigh-High Leather Boots on Celebrity Family Feud

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his gorgeous wife Tammy and his three daughters (The Bradshaw Bunch) who plays against Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider and his family including his gorgeous wife Suzette Snider.

[Related: Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Pics, ‘Tabloid Ready’]

For the televised event, Suzette (a mother of four and now a grandmother!) rocked a pair of thigh-high black leather platform boots with studded crosses. When she shared the stunning photo below, she said about the boots: “Dee got them for me for our 45 Anniversary together.” They’ve been married for 40 years!

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.