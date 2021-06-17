David Spade and Dana Carvey “Twinning” — Final ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Coming

Former Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey (1986-1993) and David Spade (1990-1996) are good friends. When Dana shared the video below, of the two of “promoting” Dana’s podcast, Fantastic with Dana Carvey, on which they recently chatted about everything from Prince Harry to Dr. Tony Fauci to California’s legal weed stores, more than a few fans replied: “Twinning!”

Dana, 66, sounds just like David, 55, in the video below.

The last clip “Angry East Coast Comics” (below) is from the podcast — hearing the two comics do impersonations of other comics and cracking each other up is worth it.

Get ready to see more of David Spade: he’s slated to appear in the untitled Diablo Cody/HBO project. And you’ll be able to hear him as Griffin the Invisible Man in the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania movie which hits theaters on July 23, 2021. (Dana Carvey voiced “Dana” the vampire camp counselor in Hotel Transylvania 2.)