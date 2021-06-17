Dan Aykroyd’s “Bombshell” Daughter Is Modeling Like Gorgeous Mom Donna Dixon

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and Hollywood movie star Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers, The Coneheads) has been married to the gorgeous actress Donna Dixon (Bosom Buddies) since 1983. They are the parents of three children including 28-year-old Belle Aykroyd, who is now modeling and acting.

When Belle shares photos like the ones above and below, her fans and famous friends often leave compliments including Tallulah Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi More) who wrote: “Glow on me.”

Another fan wrote: “Bombshell!” just like her beauty pageant winning mom! Donna Dixon (see photo below) was named Miss Virginia USA in 1976 and Miss District of Columbia World in 1977, and competed in Miss USA 1976.

Get ready to see more of Belle: She made her acting debut in the 2019 short film Braided, played a secretary in the TV series Workin’ Moms, and will appear next on the big screen in a movie titled Highway One with Stella Baker, daughter of The Mentalist star Simon Baker.