Clint Eastwood’s Daughters Stun In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Exquisitely Fit”

Legendary Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood is the father of several children including actor Scott Eastwood, actress Francesca Eastwood, and 24-year-old Morgan Eastwood. Morgan’s mother is Clint Eastwood’s ex-wife Dina Eastwood (they divorced in 2013).

Dina, her daughter Morgan and step-daughter Francesca starred in the 2012 reality TV show Mrs. Eastwood & Company.

When not hanging out with her famous family members, both Francesca and Morgan enjoy the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

That’s Francesca in the green bikini above, and Francesca in the white below.

When Francesca shared the white hot bikini pics (and yes, that’s her baby!), one fan replied: “you are looking exquisitely fit.” Indeed.

Get ready to see more of Francesca: she’s slated to star in the upcoming action film Live Fast, Die Laughing with Oscar-nominated actor Harvey Keitel.