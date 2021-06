Superstar entertainer Christina Aguilera recently returned on stage in Vegas and yes, it was amazing. As seen in the photos below, she wore a stunning black bodysuit with a matching bandana. Xtina thanked her fans for “getting rowdy with me” and says she’s “recharged, reinspired and focused.”

Even when not on stage, Christina knows how to strike a pose. When she posted the white hot bodysuit pic below, she captioned it: “cozy.” Indeed.