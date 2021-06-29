Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Stuns In White Hot Bikini, “Beautiful Like Mom”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is the daughter of three children including her eldest, singer Alexa Ray Joel (with Billy Joel) and her youngest, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook (with architect Peter Cook), who is about to turn 23.

When Sailor shared the gorgeous white hot bikini pics above she captioned the post: “Pinkys up.” More than one fan replied: “gorgeous.” One fan noted: “Beautiful like her mom but of her own beauty for sure.“

As seen in the stunning bikini pics above and below, Sailor is following in the footsteps of her famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model mom!

Sailor literally stepped in for her mother on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, when an injury left Christie out of the dance competition.

Above is a photo of Christie with her daughters Alexa and Sailor!