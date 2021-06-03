Chloe Bailey’s Tiny Cut-Out Corset Dress Is OMG Unbelievable, La La Anthony Reacts

Actress/singer Chloe Bailey (Jazz on Grown-ish) is best known as one half of the sister singing duo Chloe X Halle. She knows how to keep her millions of followers on Instagram happy by sharing selfies. But when the 22-year-old star posted the photo below, in that tiny cut-out corset dress, her fans went wild.

Her famous friends chimed in too including La La Anthony and Bella Thorne, both of whom know how to rock a provocative pose in tiny clothes. Bella replied “OMG” with a fire emoji and La La replied: “Ever!” to Chloe’s caption: “don’t forget who you are.”

Get ready to see more of Chloe: she stars in the upcoming movie The Georgetown Project with Oscar winner Russell Crowe.