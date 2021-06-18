Chelsea Handler Jumps On Bed In String Bikini, Tags Floyd Mayweather, “Still Single”

Stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler has been working out, literally and intellectually. She’s been keeping fit this summer and isn’t afraid to show off the results as seen in the stunning bikini pic below, which she captioned “Still single.“

To help promote her upcoming tour “Vaccinated and Horny,” Chelsea’s creating content like the video below where she’s jumping on a bed in a black and blue bikini with boxing gloves. She tagged boxing champ Floyd Mayweather: “I won’t pick a fight with @floydmayweather. But I am coming to Vegas! AND most other cities across the country for that matter. Because I’m going on tour baby!”

Chelsea’s fans and famous friends love the new pic and video. Maria Shriver wrote: “You are For sure ready to go!!” and actress Selma Blair replied: “Hi hot stuff.”