Charli D’Amelio Does Crazy Backflip In String Bikini With Noah Beck, Lil Huddy

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes pop culture super star JoJo Siwa and her family who play against social media star siblings Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio and their family.

When Charli shared the photo series above from the Bahamas, she captioned it: “do a flip.” That’s former soccer player, TikTok star Noah Beck (Dixie’s boyfriend) giving Charli the powerful push she needs to accelerate like that. And yes, that’s Charli’s ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy in the water with them. Watch Charli dance in Lil Huddy’s “America’s Sweetheart” music video below.

