Cartel Crew’s Kat “Tatu Baby” Stuns In Backless Red Wedding Dress

On the Season 3 premiere of Cartel Crew, “La Familia Over Everything,” Salome grieves the loss of her sister who was shot and killed. Dayana fights to protect her family from the same fate as Salome’s sister. Kat struggles to move forward from her breakup.

When not filming Cartel Crew, Kat is flaunting her curves (and tattoos) in provocative poses and ensembles as seen in the stunning red backless dress above and below. All the ladies wore insanely gorgeous and sexy red dresses to co-star Michael Blanco‘s wedding.

Before the Season 3 premiere, VH1 made the awesome “Evolution of Kat” video below.

Cartel Crew airs Mondays at 9 pm on VH1, right after Black Ink Crew at 8 pm.