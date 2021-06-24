Carmen Electra Stuns In Hot Pink Suit, Teases New Project with Epic Hair Flip

Model/actress Carmen Electra is known for her roles on Baywatch (Lani), and in movies including Scary Movie, Starsky & Hutch, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2, among others. She’s also known for her relationships with her famous former husbands, NBA star Dennis Rodman and Jane’s Addiction singer/guitarist Dave Navarro.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Carmen on TV, so her fans were “tickled pick” to see her in a gorgeous pink suit on the set of her “new project on FOX” — see photos above and hair-flipping video below. Those white patent pumps are by Italian designer Gianvito Rossi.