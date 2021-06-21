Carla Gugino Stuns As Sexy Librarian, “She’s Going To Make a Little Noise”

Actress Carla Gugino is known for her roles in movies including Spy Kids (mom Ingrid Cortez), Night at the Museum (Rebecca Hutman), and San Andreas (Emma Gaines), among many others. The gorgeous and talented actress is currently promoting her new project, Gunpowder Milkshake.

She plays Madeleine, a sexy librarian (and hitwoman!) who, according to Carla is “going to make a little noise.” See photo above.

Carla says the movie Gunpowder Milkshake will be released internationally this summer and available in North American via Netflix beginning July 14. See trailer above.