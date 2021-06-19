Cara Santana Tugs On Tiny Bikini Bottoms, Close-Up Photos Are “Next Level”

Actress Cara Santana is known for her roles on Vida (Zoe), The Real Bros of Simi Valley (Andrea), and Salem (Sooleawa), among others. When not on a TV or movie set, Cara is often in front of a camera and to the delight of her followers, she’s frequently modeling tiny string bikinis.

She captioned the close-up bikini video below: “75% of emotions are triggered by smell.” That perfume she’s spraying is The Noir 29.

When Cara shared the photos below, Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin replied: “u r next level.” Indeed.

Get ready to see more of Cara: she is set to star in movie Steps, which she wrote. It’s described as “a story of modern day addiction” set in New York City.