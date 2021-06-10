Cara Delevingne Stuns In Horse-Print Silk Pajamas with Sisters, “Dream Team”

English model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne and her two older sisters Poppy and Chloe have launched a prosecco label together, Della Vite. The three Delevingne sisters are often photographed together to promote the new enterprise but when they posed together in horse-print silk pajamas (or as they spell it, pyjamas) their millions of fans went wild. As one fan wrote: “Dream team!”

The pajama sets are by London designer Olivia von Halle and retail for $560. Or, if you prefer the more common cotton horse-print pajama sets, we got you and for under $40.

Get ready to see more of Cara: she’s to star in the upcoming film Punk with Machine Gun Kelly.