Candace Cameron Bure Stuns In Feather Mini Dress, “Waiting for John Mayer…”

Former child star Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) is not only a Hallmark Channel movie star (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) but she’s also a super successful entrepreneur. When not promoting her own clothing line and skin care line at QVC, the busy mother of three finds time to strike a pose. In the stunning photo below, Candace is wearing a boat neck tiered feather shift dress by Canadian designer Catherine Regehr.

When Candace shared the glamorous photo, she captioned it: “Waiting for John Mayer’s new music like…” And yes, Candace and John have met, thanks to Bob Saget — see photos below.

John Mayer Joins ‘Full House’ Stars at Beverly Hills Film Festival pic.twitter.com/IdV2inakNK — John Mayer USA (@JohnMayerUSA) April 5, 2018

When fellow former child star turned Hallmark Channel movie star Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) saw Candace’s feather dress, she replied: “Gorgeous in gray!”