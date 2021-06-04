Busta Rhymes’ Daughter Wows In Bikinis, “Suga and Spice”

Rapper/actor Busta Rhymes has received 11 Grammy Award nominations for his music. He’s released nine studio albums including his latest, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God (2020). When not on stage or in the studio, he spends time with his family including his six children.

He recently sent birthday wishes to his gorgeous daughter (see above), who replied: “i love you forever and always pops❤️ thank you for always making me feel special King.”

On Instagram, she goes by the name HONIE and describes herself as the

“suga & spice type.” As one fan wrote: “This is just getting out of hand now.”

She can sing too! Listen to her freestyling with an acoustic guitarist, below. Her father is very proud! The last video below is with a keyboardist. She wrote the lyrics!