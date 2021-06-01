Bruce Willis, John Travolta New Leading Lady Flaunts Hot Bikini Pics, ‘Paradise City’

Hollywood movie stars Bruce Willis and John Travolta are reuniting on the set of Paradise City. It’s the first project they’ve worked on together since the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction.

Willis plays bounty hunter Ryan Swan, who must fight his way through the Hawaiian criminal underworld in order to confront a kingpin (Travolta) who is responsible for his father’s death. The leading lady of Paradise City is portrayed by Thailand-born model/actress Praya Lundberg.

