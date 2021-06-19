Brittany Snow Looks Like Barbie with Sexy Tan Lines, “Smoke Show”

The gorgeous and talented actress Brittany Snow is known for her TV roles on American Dreams (Meg) and Almost Famous (Julia), and in the Pitch Perfect movies (Chloe) and in the 2009 musical movie Hairspray as Amber Von Tussle.

When Brittany shared the photo above she captioned it: “hot curl summer” and her fans went wild. Some have replied: “you look like Barbie” while others are hoping for a “Hairspray 2.” And those sexy tan lines are just icing on the cake! One fan wrote: “Smoke show!” Indeed.

Brittany is slated to star in three new movies: horror movie X, the drama Stripped about a man who becomes obsessed with a high priced escort, and the gritty thriller Big Nickel.