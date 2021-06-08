Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Brie Larson Stuns In Gorgeous Black Bikini, “Took My Breath Away”

by in Culture | June 8, 2021

Brie Larson

Brie Larson, (United States Air Force photo by 2d Lt Jessica Cicchetto)Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not filming her new project, the Captain Marvel 2022 sequel The Marvels, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photo below. She captioned the photo with a sun and a flower emoji.

Brie’s fans were moved by the photo. One wrote: “I didn’t need to breath anyway….” and another replied: “This shouldn’t come off as criticism but next time be careful with what you post! I have asthma and you absolutely took my breath away.”

Get ready to see more of Brie: it’s been announced that she’s playing the leading role in the upcoming TV series Lessons in Chemistry. It’s set in the 1960s, and about a young female scientist who is fired from her lab when she finds herself pregnant.

