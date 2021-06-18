Brie Larson Makes “Soft Fairy-Core Cosplay” Video, Miley Cyrus Winks Back

When not filming or promoting the upcoming movie The Marvels, Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room) lets her imagination run wild at home and on YouTube. When she posted the video below, she captioned it: “You know I had to do some soft fairy-core cosplay for the *unofficial* Zelda cookbook video!”

Brie’s fans and famous friends went wild for the video. Pop superstar Miley Cyrus replied with a joke and a symbolic wink: “Elixir?! I hardly know her! 😉”

P.S. Miley is promoting her Pride Special performance from Nashville, “Stand By You,” on NBC which will air on Friday, June 25.