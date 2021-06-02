Brad Pitt ‘Babylon’ Co-Star Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Elegant and Magnetic”

Hollywood movie icons Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in the upcoming drama Babylon, written and directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash). Not much has been revealed about the plot but we do know that Shanghai-born actress Li Jun Li will be featured.

Deadline reports that Li’s character is “an elegant and magnetic singer/dancer/actress based on the iconic Anna May Wong, who was born in the U.S. to Chinese immigrant parents.” Li, who attended Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, is also a dancer.

Li is best known for her TV roles on The Exorcist (Rose), Quantico (Iris), Blindspot (Dr. Karen Sun), Chicago P.D. (Julie Tay), and Damages (Maggie), among others. Broadway fans will also recognized her as Liat, the role she originated in the Tony-award winning Broadway revival of South Pacific opposite Matthew Morrison.

Babylon is scheduled for a January 2023 release.