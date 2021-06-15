Billy Idol’s “Rebel” Granddaughter Rocks Spiky Hair, Leather Jacket, Combat Boots

Legendary rock star Billy Idol (Rebel Yell, White Wedding) has become a grandfather to a cute baby girl named Poppy Rebel. And yes, the one-year-old knows how to rock a black leather bomber jacket and combat boots. Check out her spiked hair in the great series of photos below.

The 65-year-old Idol shows his “lil rocker” Poppy Rebel his dance moves in the home video below.

And yes, that is Grandpa Billy dressed as Elvis aka the Sun at Poppy Rebel’s birthday party.

According to his daughter Bonnie Blue Broad, “Poppy loves to FaceTime with her grandad Bill and Auntie China.” See below.

That’s Bonnie with her dad and friends Steve Tyler and Slash at a charity event in 2003…