Billie Lourd Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pic After Baby, “This Ouchhfit!”

by in Culture | June 2, 2021

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, (cropped) photo: Gage Skidmore [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of the late great Carrie Fisher (Star Wars, The Blues Brothers) and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, become a mom in September 2020. The 28-year-old star and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, welcomed an adorable baby boy and named him Kingston.

When not on a movie set, the fun-loving Billie spends time with her family and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning and “serene” photo above. As one fan replied: “This ouchhfit!” with a couple of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Billie: she’s starring in the upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise set in Bali, with Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts. To be released in September 2022.

