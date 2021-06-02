Billie Lourd Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pic After Baby, “This Ouchhfit!”

Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of the late great Carrie Fisher (Star Wars, The Blues Brothers) and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, become a mom in September 2020. The 28-year-old star and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, welcomed an adorable baby boy and named him Kingston.

When not on a movie set, the fun-loving Billie spends time with her family and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning and “serene” photo above. As one fan replied: “This ouchhfit!” with a couple of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Billie: she’s starring in the upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise set in Bali, with Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts. To be released in September 2022.