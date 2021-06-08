‘Batwoman’ Star Meagan Tandy Wows In Gorgeous Bikinis, “Legs Legs Legs”

Actress Meagan Tandy is best known for her roles as Sophie Moore in the current CW series Batwoman, UnREAL (Chantal), and Teen Wolf (Braeden), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the beauty pageant winner (Miss California USA 2007) is flaunting her curves in a little yellow bikini on the beach, as seen in the gorgeous photos below. She used a lot of hashtags including #legslegslegs. Indeed!

When Meagan’s fans saw the bikini pics, more than one replied “wow” and “stunning” and “beautiful,” among other compliments. When Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons saw it, he replied: “so beautiful” with an applauding emoji.

Russell replied the bikini pic below: “still so beautiful.”

Batwoman airs Mondays on CW.