Bailee Madison Stuns In Tiny Black Leather Dress and Stilettos, “Oh She GREW UP!”

Former Good Witch child star Bailee Madison is spreading her wings and promoting her new project, the Netflix film A Week Away in which she stars and produces. For a recent press junket, the 21-year-old Hollywood star rocked the tiny black leather dress by Versace with a pair of killer pointed-toe stilettos, see below. Be sure to swipe!

When Bailee shared the photo below, of her rocking a pair of black leather shorts with just a bra under that fabulous ETRO jacket, her famous friends showered her with compliments. Lucy Hale wrote: “Ummm OMG”; Olivia Holt replied: “SPEECHLAAAASSS”; another wrote: “Oh she GREW UP!!!“

Get ready to see more of Bailee: she’s set to star in a new horror film called The Pool. The plot involves a rabid dog at a pool party.