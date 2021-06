On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode “Nip It In the Bud,” single mom Angela Simmons (daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run) breaks down in tears when her split with the boxer becomes news and she faces public scrutiny.

But based on her Instagram feed, Angela is feeling better and looking great. When she modeled the pretty purple mesh tiered ruffle pants above, her fans went wild for the look. More than one replied: “gorgeous.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 on WE.