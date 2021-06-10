Angela Simmons Stuns In Open-Front Sexy “Mariah” Dress, “Obsessed!”

On the Season 6 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, “Every Woman For Themselves,” shocking rumors of infidelity run wild. Boogie’s attempt at an intervention for Briana backfires, and the battle lines are drawn. Tee Tee presses Shawn to go to couple’s counseling before.

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons often models as seen in the stunning “white party ready” open-front with twisted neck dress pics and video below.

Some retailers call it the “Mariah Maxi”, others call it “Stare at Her Maxi,” either way, fans are “obsessed” with the sexy long cutout.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.