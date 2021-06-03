Angela Simmons Stuns In Open Front Bikini, “Sexiest Swimsuit of the Season”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode ‘Loyalty Is Dead,’ Jojo Simmons and his wife Tanice’s anniversary party goes all the way left when Briana confronts Boogie about being a disloyal friend. Meanwhile, Vanessa Simmons presses her sister Angela about meeting her new boo.

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons is promoting her new string bikini line with Vanity Couture and dropping stunning bikini pics that have her fans asking “Where’s the rest of the swimsuit?”

The white open-front swimsuit above is Angela’s top pic and has been named “Sexiest Swimsuit of the Season.”

Bikini design label Vanity Couture wrote of the pink bikini with cross-tired straps above: “Looking dreamy as ever in baby pink” and added “absolutely obsessed with this bubble gum combo.”

Angela modeled 12 different suits for the Vanity Couture 2022 calendar! They use the hashtag #loveyourbody. See video below!

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.