Angela Bassett Wows In Candy-Striped Suit and Stilettos, “Obsessed With This Look”

When not filming the hit medical drama 9-1-1, Oscar Award-winning actress Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got To Do With It?) is promoting her latest movie, Gunpowder Milkshake. Angela plays Anna May, one of six female assassins who are members of a very special sisterhood.

When Angela shared the press day photo above, of Angela rocking a red and white vertically candy-striped suit with white stilettos, she captioned it: “sweet as candy.” When her young Gunpowder Milkshake co-star Karen Gillan (Jumanji) saw the photos, she replied: “Obsessed with this look.”

Gunpowder Milkshake will be available on Netflix beginning July 14.